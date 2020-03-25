The base Tyrese Haliburton yesterday declared himself eligible for the next NBA Draft 2020. The Iowa State guard, who according to many websites could be chosen among the top ten of the next Draft, has played his second and last season in the NCAA this season.

ESPN places it in the next 7, although other websites like NBADraft leave it out of the top-10 (position number 13). This season, he has averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals in Iowa State. Although he stopped playing in February due to a broken wrist, in the time he has played with cyclones, he has proven to be a very smart player on the court, with a great vision of the game and a great shot (a 43% success rate in triples in their university stage).

At 6-5 + 20-years-old #IowaState PG Tyrese Haliburton led all 2020 @DraftExpress Mock #nbadraft picks in APG (6.5) + was 3rd in AST-to-TO ratio (2.33-to-1) in 22 starts for the #Cyclones this season. I have declared for the 2020 draft today, via @wojespn >> https://t.co/hKCTnyFRDo pic.twitter.com/1i3teGjiqT

Another point that speaks highly in his favor of his abilities is the great performance he had last summer directing the United States to win the Gold medal in the FIBA ​​World Cup under 19. Very good looking this player who, however, does not seem to you will be chosen in such a high position taking into account your talent and potential. We will see what team manages to get their services. Undoubtedly, he will take a base of great category with a tremendous journey.

