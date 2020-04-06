The point guard of Kentucky Ashton Hagans has announced that it is presented to Draft 2020 of the NBA. The player has been named Defensive Player of the Season in the NCAA Southwest Conference this year and has been one of the season’s best point guards.

What may cause him to lose multiple positions in the upcoming draft is an incident he had with teammate Nick Richards and coach Nick Richards not re-entering a loss to Tennessee. Since then, the coach made him play less.

After the incident, the player asked for free time for personal reasons and asked not to travel to Florida for the end of the campaign. However, as the NCAA ended up being canceled due to the coronavirus health crisis, the incident fell into the background.

Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. – pic.twitter.com/zsbtYYgzQX – ashton Hagans (@ H23Ash) April 5, 2020

Hagans has commented on his entry into the next NBA Draft:

“The time has come for the dream of my life to come true and that is why I declare myself eligible for the NBA Draft. That has been my main goal since I caught a ball the first time and I know my time has come. The last two years have been the best of my life at Kentacky. “

Last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

This is a player with a great ability to steal balls and to put the defending player in difficulty. He has good vision of the game and a good pass, although he is not a great shooter.

.