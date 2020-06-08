Neymar He has come back to do a wink to Barcelona, this time as a consequence of the fifth anniversary of the only Champions League that has won. In 2015, the culé team was proclaimed for the fifth time in its history as European champion, with a goal from the Brazilian included. A night that the attacker will not easily forget: “What a day”, he commented on Instagram, followed by a hearts emoticon.

The player has thus responded to a publication by Marc Bartra on the social network, in which he commemorated the fifth anniversary of the Champions League achieved under the command of Luis Enrique, in 2015. The Barcelona team last raised the ‘orejona’ when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final, with a goal from Neymar that closed the scoreboard.

His memory comes at a time when talk about his return to the Camp Nou. The Barcelona team will try this summer to sign him again and Neymar looks for the work of returning to Barcelona. The winks towards the club have been constant in recent years, and he also maintains a great relationship with most of his former teammates, such as Piqué, Messi and Suárez, who came to propose a drop in salary to pay for his transfer.

However, despite the fact that the intentions of the entity and the footballer himself seem destined to meet again, It will not be easy. Catalans are going through an economic crisis unprecedented in the club’s recent history. If your accounts were already touched, the stoppage by the coronavirus has increased its severity. In full ERTE and with intentions to make a new pay cut to their staff, it seems complicated that they can face an operation of the magnitude of the signing of Neymar.

Barça wants to reinforce itself with names like the Brazilian and Lautaro Martínez. However, his intentions do not seem to be possible. The serious situation the club is going through would not allow them to disburse amounts greater than 100 million euros for any player, nor to meet the wages they would demand without further compromising the accounts.