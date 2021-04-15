Another night without you … and one more with J Balvin.

J Balvin He has become one of the most established artists of recent times and, to be honest, it is no wonder. At all times he has known how to surprise his followers with each and every one of the songs he has released. In fact, he is considered one of the most important Latin artists of the moment.

Recently, the singer J Balvin announced on his social networks that he was about to launch one of the most anticipated collaborations. After all, you have finally had the opportunity to work musically with an artist who, of course, has been the talk of the music industry for many years.

We are talking, of course, about Khalid. The renowned Colombian artist has taken this opportunity to present ‘Otra noche sin ti’, which becomes one of the songs that will sound the most in 2021. J Balvin never disappoints and always knows how to go further without losing his purest essence. Below you will find both the full lyrics and the official music video that they have presented to us.

“Another Night Without You” is the new single by J Balvin released in collaboration with R&B singer-songwriter Khalid. It is worth mentioning that at the launch, he presented the video directed by Colin Tilley.

“Another Night Without You” was produced by Lexux and composer Keityn (“Tusa and” Ideal Girl “). It is a combination of slow perreo and R&B, which goes from one singer to another interpreting the song in both Spanish and English.

This is the third preview of J Balvin’s next album after the premiere of the singles “Tu veneno” and “Ma G”.

“Another night without you” is now available on all digital platforms and the video can be seen on the artist’s official YouTube channel.

And have you already heard this new hit by J Balvin? We leave the link for you to do it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrTiyVEW8gc