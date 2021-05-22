Another moment of euphoria for the Yankees this week: they win thanks to a triple play



Yankees players euphorically celebrate the victory over the White Sox.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The New York Yankees They won again on Friday, but this time they did so thanks to one of the most difficult plays in the sport of baseball: a triple play.

The triple play occurred in the top of the ninth inning of a tense 1-1 game against the Chicago White Sox. After which, the Yankees scored in the closing of the inning to win 2-1 in the Bronx.

The Yankees, who celebrated a no-hitter, no-run game by pitcher Corey Kluber two days ago, are looking better and better.

Cuban pitcher Aroldis Chapman allowed Chicago’s first two batters in the ninth inning to get on base, but then he dominated Andrew Vaughn to ground out to third base.

Colombian Gio Urshela picked up and stepped on third base for the first out, then threw to second where Rougned Odor stepped for second out, and finally Odor threw to first base to reach Vaughn, who is not very fast, helped for a good stretch from first baseman Luke Voit.

Was the Yankees’ first triple play since 2014.

Gleyber Torres, who had homered in the seventh inning to even the score, hit an RBI single in the ninth to win the game and give New York their 17th win in their last 23 games.

Another good note for the Yankees is that their starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery struck out 11 batters in 7 innings of no run and only 4 hits against a powerful offense like the White Sox.