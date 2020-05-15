If someone mentions a series that has been on the air for many years and that is still one of the darlings of many, it is without a doubt ‘The Simpsons’. But a problem has been found with the series, since Bart Simpson has been revealed to have turned ten more than once.

Like many of the characters in ‘The Simpsons’, Bart has kept his age which is 10 years, but the mischievous stand-up character has not aged a day after its premiere in 1989. Something very interesting, since Bart has turned ten years more than once during the 30 seasons that the series aired.

The first time his birthday was celebrated was during Season 3. But for the creators it is impossible to grow the character, since their personal brand is based on Bart’s pre-teen rebellion, that in a way is linked to his age and that if he were to turn more years the character would change, as already has been seen in non-canonical episodes where the character grows up and even has a family.

Although he has been questioned for being the most recurring characters in the animated series, Bart is not the only one who has been subjected to this strange chronology problem since all the characters without exception suffer from this same problem, and thus they have been able to keep remembering your experiences, without the need to grow old, like the Mr. Burns, Grandpa or even Principal Skinner.

To keep this from birthdays a burden, writers have sometimes included various pranks where characters forget birthdays. In Bart’s case, even though he has had several birthdays that have been shown in the chapter, “So It’s Come to This: A Simpsons Clip Show” and Treehouse of Horror III, the only one that is canon was that of the episode “Radio Bart “ when he officially turned 10 years old after being 9 years old during the first seasons of the animated series.

Despite these small details, everyone must give great credit to the creators of ‘The Simpsons’ hasn’t had too many events that have had a lasting impact on history. And now that they are part of Disney, the plans with the characters that the House of the Mouse has will be interesting.