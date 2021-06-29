Another mess in sight between Mercedes and Red Bull

In the previous 7 years, when Mercedes he dominated F1 at will, he only cared about his performance, without looking at someone else’s house. Only the exception of the huge and surprising improvement of the engine of 2019 Ferrari made them complain of a possible irregularity that ended with a technical directive and a disguised sanction to the Italians. This time, in 2021, his rival does not wear red, but is Red Bull. And this time, the opposition is much stronger and fiercer than that of the Italians. This year, Mercedes has lost its enormous superiority as a result of some regulation changes that affected the bottom of the cars, which benefited Red Bull and harmed Mercedes. The result, a tremendously tight World Cup start, with two great title candidates, Hamilton Y Verstappen. That is why Mercedes now looks at the garden of his rival, trying to put sticks in the wheels through the regulations to try to stop him and make him nervous. And it is that in the F1 You don’t just win on the track, on the wall and in the factory. It is also earned in the offices. That’s what it intends Mercedes after managing to slow down its rivals this year with several management changes subsequently imposed by the FIA. They did it with the rear wing flex from Red Bull, showing his surprise at the pressure of his opponents ‘tires and pointing to the speed of his opponents’ stops. Milton Keynes. But your task is not done. From the GP of Francia, Hamilton, Bottas, Wolff and the whole team points to another differential element: The motor.

From the career of Paul Ricard, Red Bull it couldn’t have the flex in its rear wing that had caused so much controversy. It seemed then that Mercedes he could get a slice of it. But those of the star were surprised straight by a Red Bull extremely fast. HamiltonSince then, he has not stopped repeating on the radio on many occasions, and also in all his press appearances, that Red Bull is “faster”, being surprised by its speed increase on the straight. The insistence is no accident. Thus, he wants to reveal what Mercedes considers to be a possible irregularity by Red Bull in terms of its engine, to at least force an investigation. Why? For a simple reason: In 2021, the regulations indicate that there can be no performance evolutions in the engine. But beware: Yes, you can improve reliability.

Coincidentally, at that French GP, Red Bull mounted a new engine. They do not sell it as a new specification, but they do highlight an improvement in its reliability. If a motor is more reliable, it is possible to tighten it more, and therefore, obtain more speed. That’s the defense that Honda seems to use. But for Mercedes, according to the international press, its adversaries have obtained about 18 more horsepower. Something for which they do not stop showing their suspicions.

Verstappen was superior to Hamilton in Paul Ricard and Styria

Wolff’s suspicions

“They have taken a big step forward with their power unit, the introduction of the second power unit. And his racing car is good, there is no doubt about that, “said Wolff. in Paul Ricard. “We are not allowed to move forward. I do not know what he’s talking about”Chris Horner responded, noting that Mercedes’ suspicions were unfounded and that they were putting the spotlight in the wrong place. Horner made it clear that his speed improvement was in his wing, smaller and simpler than the Mercedes.

Red Bull and Honda’s response

“It is the same engine specification as the first unit. We used a much smaller rear wing, so the straight-line performance was strong. I think Honda is doing a great job, but we don’t see a significant increase in power, ”commented the British Team Principal.

“On the team side, we are introducing new pieces so that we can evolve in each race. The power unit is the same spec all the time, but we are learning better how to use power management … for every race. We are analyzing the characteristics of each circuit and I believe that these daily developments are connected with the current improvement “, said Honda’s technical director in F1, Toyoharu Tanabe.

Red Bull’s smallest rear wing

Hamilton charged again

But after that, in the F1 Styrian GP, ​​Hamilton returned to the fray, again looking surprised at the speed of the Red Bull straight ahead with various messages on the radio, so that the whole world would hear him. And before the press, more of the same. “I don’t know what I’ll do when they start that engine”, it said Friday. On Saturday he said he didn’t have much to do with his opponent’s straight speed in qualifying. And Sunday,

Hamilton insisted and asked for improvements to his team

“Next week there won’t be much I can do”said about the Austrian F1 GP this weekend. “We have to find performance, we have to bring improvements, we have to push, I don’t know if it is in the rear wing, an improvement in the engine, but we have to find some performance”he added. And immediately afterwards, Toto Wolff He assured that his group had already paralyzed the evolutions of this year to focus on the creation of the 2022 car. Lantern or reality? Be that as it may, Red Bull’s straight speed will surely continue to bring tail. And seen what has been seen, it does not look like this is going to be the last fight between the two teams before the cameras.

Verstappen did not give Hamilton a chance at the Styrian GP, ​​dominating from the start

Multiple ‘anti-Red Bull’ changes

From the beginning, Mercedes he did not stop protesting. First, by the rules of this year, later the controversy would come about the aileron flexion of the Red Bull, for which according to Mercedes his rivals achieved more speed on the straight. At the same time, Red Bull warned in words of Christian Horner, also highlighting the flex of the front wing of the Mercedes. Coincidence or not, this led to a change in the verifications that made the Milton keynes could no longer flex their rear wing from Paul Ricard, and in the previous race, in Baku, Mercedes continued with their complaints, not understanding how they could continue to use it. But this does not end here.

In Baku, Verstappen’s puncture shortly before the end ended the FIA, suggesting that Milton Keynes’s men were playing with the pressures after the initial verification through the temperatures of the thermal blankets. They did not violate the regulations, which indicated that the tires should not be below the minimum pressures imposed by the tire supplier, but Pirelli’s doubt was in whether at the end of the race, their pressures were always lower to have less degradation and better race pace. That caused the inspections to be changed and another one was added at the end of the race, in which Red Bull also had to comply with the minimum pressures with the objective that those of energy drinks could not take advantage of the previous gap in the regulation.

Later, lbequeathed another anti-Red Bull measure. Horner’s team is the best at pit stops, the fastest and most efficient. This did not worry Mercedes in previous years, because they were clearly superior. But in races as tight as this year, a good stop can be decisive in the fight on the track. Several teams expressed their concern about the enormous speed at Red Bull’s stops, about the probability that a car would come out with a poorly fixed wheel. And the FIA ​​did it again. He made another change in the technical directive that will be implemented from the Hungarian GP, establishing minimum times for the reaction and execution of the mechanics in some of their maneuvers. Another measure to slow down the Red Bulls.

To this must be added the

Initial controversy of Hamilton and Verstappen for the times that the Englishman jumped the track limits

in the first race of the year to beat Verstappen, something for which the Briton was not penalized. Only 8 races have passed and the fight has only just begun.