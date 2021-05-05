Another meme-based token has been launched, this time for cat lovers.

Dogecoin (DOGE) recently hit an all-time high, but the meme-based crypto token appears to be facing some serious competition. A similar crypto asset has been launched by “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, a cat lover.

She described the new CAT token as a fan token for all cat lovers and others who support the growth of the token.

The CAT token is not seen as an investment tool

Baskin revealed the release in a blog post that the CAT token was implemented on Rally, an open network that allows creators to launch their tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

But she emphasized that the currency should not be used as an investment tool, because she sees it as a play on words.

He added that the idea is to provide a fun way for people to show their love for their cats and gain benefits from being partners to create a world where all wild cats live free.

Baskin has a bullish desire for crypto assets

Baskin is not only interested in cryptocurrencies because of her love for cats and the need to support them through a meme-based token. He has previously shown concern about driven inflation and money printing. Recently, he stated that he likes the idea of ​​people controlling the flow of money rather than leaving it to governments and banks.

But despite his dazzling claims of a more crypto-based currency, he seemed not to have a full understanding of the difference between Bitcoins and altcoin. She said that both Bitcoin and other altcoins have built-in shortages and there is a wider adoption of them in society.

There are currently around 123,600 Baskin CATs in circulation, with each token valued at $ 8.20. The token has a USD token support volume of $ 206,000.