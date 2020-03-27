Another match that might not happen at Wrestlemania. A few minutes ago it was learned that Asuka did not participate in the recordings of Wrestlemania.

The companions of Wrestling Inc. have exclusively given more names of fighters who did not have the consent of the company to fight this week and who therefore have not participated in the recordings of Wrestlemania.

Of these fighters there is only one who had a match or could have a match at Wrestlemania and is the Japanese Asuka. The fighter was not authorized to fight this week and therefore if she planned to do the Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles of female couples, this match could not have been carried out.

This apart from Wrestlemania, we do not know if it will affect the SmackDown broadcast tonight since it was announced that Asuka was going to fight Alexa Bliss is the blue brand show on FOX.

Cesaro and Murphy also not authorized to fight

Two other wrestlers from the company have also not had permission to participate in this week’s WWE recordings and these are Australian Murphy and Swiss Cesaro.

Both fighters have not passed the controls carried out by the company’s doctors. Neither of them had announced combat for Wrestlemania but if it was expected that they could appear in some way since Murphy is the partner of Seth Rollins, and Cesaro is the partner of Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

