The multi-faceted Cuban artist, one of the greats / greats, after his triumphant world tour, with a double stop in Spain and both with full capacity at the Sala Galileo, in which he presented this new album ‘Let’s dance a son’, gives us here the option to enjoy this video clip of the same name.

Independent production of Eliades Ochoa and the group “Patria” the name responds to the title of “Let’s dance a son”. Likewise, it is the single and video that is on his YouTube channel. Eliades’ friendship and career with the Cuban actor, director and painter Jorge Perugorría They went hand in hand when showing the charming video clip “Let’s dance a son”.

The locations used are located in Old Havana. Firstly, director Jorge Perugorría filmed an emblematic place in El Barrio de San Isidro because his cultural work shows wall paintings on all its streets., and the gallery of the prolific actor make the environment of the people who live there pleasant.

The second place is the dance school, They are known as Arco de Balen and the plaza of the same name, and they belong to Old Havana. Here they danced this is by the teacher Eliades, the children, teachers of the company Liz Alfonzo Dance Cuba including director Liz herself.

And if it’s true, as the director of the clip endorses when he explains the expressive essence of the video when stating that this is a tribute to the Cuban son, to Eliades Ochoa. He adds that seeing Liz is the representation of the dance and together with the children transmitting the legacy so that this musical genre that exalts our culture continues alive.

The presentation is very cheerful and popular, typical exteriors of Old Havana intertwine, very suggestive for a catchy and rhythmic sound that does not go unnoticed by any audience when listening to or watching this clip. This shows how we Cubans are happy and the combination of Eliades and Liz expressed the will of Perugorría by bringing together son and dance in “We are going to dance a son.”

Eliades, guitarist, producer and star of the Buena Vista Social Club and leader of the Patria Quartet, He is considered one of the most important Cuban soneros of all time, a notable defender of traditional Cuban music and the best guitarist of his generation.. His characteristic cowboy hat and penchant for wearing black have led some to call him “Johnny Cash of Cuba.”

He has been winner of 5 LATIN GRAMMYS, 4 NOMINATIONS TO LATIN GRAMMYS, 1 NOMINATION TO THE AMERICAN GRAMMY, 1 NOMINATION TO OSCAR, 1 AWARD LATIN DE CANADA AWARD (the Canadian Grammys), among many other international awards and recognitions.

He has collaborated in productions and albums of: Ry Cooder, Enrique Bumbury, Pablo Milanés, Armando Manzanero Luis Eduardo Aute, Moncho, Descemer Bueno, David Hidalgo de Los Lobos, Manu Dibango, Jarabe de Palo, Blof Umoja, Charlie Musselwhite, among others Many.

