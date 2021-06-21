Another loss for Pella prior to Wimbledon

In the letter in which he announced that he will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, Guido pella (59th) commented that this 2021 “is being very difficult in many aspects” and on his debut in the ATP 250 in Mallorca another stone was presented to the left-hander: he lost against the Italian Stefano Travaglia (86th) by 7-5 and 7-6 (4).

The Bahiense delivered the serve in the first game but quickly recovered it to maintain parity until 5-5. In the eleventh game he did not serve well and tano took the second chance he had to win the opening set.

In the second inning, Pella took the lead 5-2 and came within two points of leveling the score. However, between his own doubts and the reaction of the European, everything was turned upside down in the tie-break in which the confidence of the Ascoli Piceno-born prevailed. In the next round he will be measured with the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut (10 °).

The pre-Wimbledon tour was far from ideal for the 2016 Davis Cup winner: He had already lost in his first ATP 500 match in Halle, Germany, against Slovak Lukas Lacko (186th) and in Stuttgart against Australian Jordan Thompson (76th).

This Monday the Wimbledon qualification was due to begin, but the rain prevented the matches from being played, which will be rescheduled. There were 10 Argentines who were going to go out on the field.

