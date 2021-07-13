Another look at the movie Suicide Squad with a new video of the shoot

As the release date of the new movie nears “The Suicide Squad”, more and more of them are revealed. We continue with promotional videos and this time we are going to a video behind the scenes of the film, which offers us several new images from the film.

In this video, the writer and director James Gunn, along with other members of the film crew, discuss their approach to the DC film, including their constantly mobile shooting style. The first thing Gunn says right after starting the video is that he shot this movie like he’s always wanted to shoot movies in his head, but it was something he hadn’t been able to do until now. The filmmaker also highlights the use of cameras (in fact it is a video published on the RED camera channel) as a way to achieve the realism that he wanted to impregnate the film.

Along with those comments, as we say, the video includes never-before-seen images of some squad members. In general, we talk about several new scenes from Savant, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Ratcatcher II, Harley Quinn, or Polka-Dot Man, although from all this, perhaps what we can highlight the most are these scenes:

Polka-Dot-Man towards an oncoming wave of water with Harley Quinn. As they both prepare for impact, they see King Shark and Bloodsportson dragged away. Harley Quinn runs down a hallway, throwing everyone in her path. An explosion of flowers accompanies her onslaught, a visualization of the complex emotions that explode within her. Standing in a room with large windows, with the sun shining, Harley Quinn is surrounded by lots of birds, showing the softer side of the character. Standing next to his squadmates, Polka-Dot-Man shoots a shower of moles. Released via a mechanism on his wrist, the moles fly forward and destroy a cabin full of enemies.

The full video can be seen below:

The film will open on August 5 in the United States, and on July 30 in the United Kingdom and Spain.

