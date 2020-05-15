The episode of Nissan in Barcelona could unfortunately reveal another of the notable lies of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. Japan’s largest financial newspaper Nikkei publishes that Nissan will close its factory in Spain gripped by the need to make cuts due to the crisis. If this closure unfortunately happened, it would again expose yet another lie by Sánchez.

The Prime Minister assured in January that “the maintenance of employment at the Nissan plant in Barcelona is guaranteed”. He did it after a meeting in the Davos Forum with those responsible for the global Renault-Nissan alliance in which he supposedly obtained guarantees that Barcelona would not close. An obviously complicated point, since for years the Nissan plant in Free Zone It is on the wire of the Japanese multinational, because it is well below its capacity (30% last year) and therefore not profitable.

Despite all this, Sánchez did not hesitate to publish on Twitter an image of himself with those responsible for the alliance and a triumphalist text, a gesture that was not very well interpreted by many Internet users, who doubted the president’s word.

Maintaining employment at the Nissan plant in Barcelona is guaranteed. During our meeting today at # Davos2020, the Government of Spain and @Alliance_RNM have reaffirmed our will to continue working together to ensure the viability of the factory. pic.twitter.com/wUOJJtkwW4 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 22, 2020

Although from official Nissan sources they remember that the decision is not official and that it has not been taken, and that the future of Barcelona must be decided at a future meeting, they paint things badly for the Barcelona factory. Last January, a few days after Sánchez’s photo, Mercedes dealt a new blow to the plant by removing her pick-up. X-Class, which accounted for 15% of the factory work.

“Tomorrow they close it,” said an Internet user. “How to believe someone who is constantly lying?” Said another. “I do not know why, but I do not trust your word, and even less seeing your last actions, I am a worker in one of the plants and the environment you breathe is not a good thing,” said a third.

Be that as it may, the future of the Nissan plant is looking darker than ever, and that the plant has spent years avoiding possible closings between a general drop in its activity.