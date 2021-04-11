Another Japanese ‘youtuber’ turns out to be a man with a wig and fake breasts

A few weeks ago, it emerged that a Japanese influencer was actually a 50-year-old man using a filter. Now, another similar case has been known: that of an attractive youtuber who turns out to be a man with wig and false breasts.

As Gizmodo collects, it is about Chiharu, a youtuber who since December 2020 became very famous in Japan thanks to her videos: in them she was seen, always with a mask, exercising and, most of the time, with the camera focused on the swaying of her breasts.

With this simple proposal, Chiharu reached the 20,000 followers, and that has only uploaded six videos. He never spoke or showed his face and all the videos were recorded at night.

But in one of the latest videos he has shared, he has revealed his secret. This is a 37-year-old man who, due to the pandemic, suffered a pay cut in your company. In addition, his dog was diagnosed with cancer, which was very expensive for him. That is why he decided to become a youtuber.

“Knowing that attractive girls find it easier to attract an audience online, I was encouraged …”, said the man, who used a wig, to a silicone breast prosthesis already makeup.

Behind his wife’s back, the man began to record and upload videos, until the increase in popularity led him to confess the reality. The funny thing is that after unmasking, He has only lost 2,000 followers.