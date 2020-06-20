© Provided by the Associated Press

A Venezuelan oil worker holding a small Iranian flag attends a ceremony on Monday May 25, 2020 for the arrival of the Iranian ship Fortune, at the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. (AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas)

CARACAS (AP) – An Iranian ship is expected to dock in Venezuela soon, shortly after the Middle East country sent five ships with gasoline to support its South American ally in the midst of a fuel shortage crisis, an analyst said Friday. .

The Golsan ship trip is an example of a flourishing relationship between the two nations in defiance of the harsh financial sanctions implemented by the government of US President Donald Trump against them.

Its cargo is unknown, but Russ Dallen, director of the investment firm Caracas Capital Markets, located in Miami, says he believes he « transports parts to continue repairing the damaged refineries in Venezuela. »

Golsan were approaching the Caribbean Sea on Friday after leaving from Iran. It could arrive at some Venezuelan port by Sunday or Monday, said Dallen, who relied on tracking technology.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, and critics of President Nicolás Maduro say the fact that the country has to rely on Iran to obtain gasoline is an example of the failure of its socialist government.

The United States tries to compel Maduro to leave power and backs his political rival Juan Guaidó.

Maduro says many of Venezuela’s problems are due to US sanctions and other measures focused on undermining his government. He believes that Washington wants to install a puppet government so that it can exploit Venezuela’s vast natural resources.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in a book to be published Tuesday that Trump had insisted on military options against the South American country because « it is actually part of the United States. »

However, Maduro remains in power, and the severe gasoline shortage that recently affected Caracas was alleviated by the arrival of Iranian ships with fuel.

With Iran’s recent technical support, Venezuela also managed to make the Paraguaná Refining Center, one of the largest in the world, partially run and produce gasoline, Dallen said.

The Iranian embassy in Caracas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday about the ship and other support.