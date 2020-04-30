Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Oddworld Inhabitants launched an Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD port for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year. The title was well received by users of the hybrid console, so the company is preparing more releases for the eShop.

If you are a fan of this franchise, you should know that another of its titles is on the way to Nintendo Switch. We are referring to Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, a game that originally debuted in 2001 for Xbox.

When will Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee debut on Switch?

Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids confirmed that Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee will have a digital launch on the eShop during the first half of May. To be exact, the game will be released on the 14th of that month.

The studies advanced that they prepare a physical edition for Switch. However, it will be ready until the end of 2020, on a date yet to be confirmed. Details of the distribution of such copies were also not disclosed. On the other hand, the digital presale of the title is now available in the eShop.

The game is currently offered at a special price of $ 19.99 USD. Its standard price will later be $ 29.99 USD. At the time of purchase you will be rewarded with 100 Nintendo gold coins.

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee will be compatible with all modes of use of the Switch. For its installation you will only need 768 MB of free space on your console. Below is his latest trailer:

The companies confirmed that the port will arrive with support in several languages, including Spanish and English. On the other hand, the title will be compatible with the save in the cloud of Nintendo Switch Online.

“Players control mudokon champion Abe and his aquatic partner gabbit Munch in Oddworld’s third adventure, using special psychic powers, mind-blowing accessories, and other never-before-seen tricks,” says part of the title’s description.

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee is coming to Nintendo Switch in mid-May this year. Find all the news related to the franchise at this link.

