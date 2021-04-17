Another hit from Lourdes Carlé and the series is defined in the doubles

Argentina does not give up and fights Kazakhstan in the difficult series that takes place in Córdoba for the playoffs of the Billie jean king cup. And again the one who kept the national team standing was the surprising María Lourdes Carlé, 430th in the WTA Rankings. The Buenosairean hit her second hit of the weekend at beat 6-7, 7-6 and abandoned Yulia Putintseva, 30th, and force the fifth point. Now, all eyes are on the doubles, which is already being played.

Carlé herself together with Nadia Podoroska, the best racket in the country who had lost in the first round at the hands of Yelena Rybakina, dispute the defining duel against Danilina / Shvedova (former world 3, champion of Wimbledon and the US Open in doubles in 2010 ). The visiting team has two fresh players, unlike the Argentines, who played the previous four points of the series.

Unforgettable victory for Carlé (Télam).

The Buenosairean had already struck on Friday, when she triumphed against Rybakina 23rd and unexpectedly left the tap open. And this Saturday he repeated, staying with a very balanced match. The first set was defined in the tie-break in favor of the visitor, although in the second the Kazakh made quick differences (3-0) and it seemed that she was taking the match and the series for her country. However, Carlé did not fall emotionally, he managed to stay in the game and, although he was 5-3 and 30-0 down, ended up taking advantage of the physical shortcomings of his rival: forced another tie-break and won it 7-3.

Mercedes Paz, the Argentine coach (Télam).

And in the third set the inevitable happened: Putintseva could not hold out and after 15-15 left, allowing another celebration for the 21-year-old Argentine.

