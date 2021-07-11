Another heat wave hits the US; there are 30 million people under alert

THE ANGELS.

USA could beat new records from temperature, when a wide area of ​​the West and ones 30 million inhabitants suffer a heat wave, the second in a few days.

The thermometer went up during the Weekend in much of the Pacific Coast and inland to the western limit of the Rocky Mountains, with forecasts even higher for this Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Las Vegas equaled its all-time high at 47.2 degrees Celsius, a mark that reached the city located in the middle of the Nevada desert for the first time in 1942 and three times since 2005.

Forecasters have issued a warning bulletin for the metropolitan area, as well as for several other urban centers, including Phoenix (south) and San Jose, in central Silicon Valley, not far from San Francisco.

More than 30 million people remain under extreme heat alerts or heat warnings, “the NWS said Saturday.

He added that dangerous high temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue Sunday.

Burning June

This new heat wave comes less than three weeks after another that hit the western United States and Canada in late June, with record high temperatures for three days in a row in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The number of deaths caused by this first wave is not yet precisely known, but is estimated at several hundred.

Last month was the hottest June on record in North America, according to data released by the European Union’s climate monitoring service.

So far, human activity has caused a global temperature rise of about 1.1 degrees Celsius, which has resulted in more destructive storms, more intense heat waves, droughts and increased wildfires.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the British Meteorological Service, there is a 40% chance that the annual global mean temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures in the next five years.

The last six years through 2020 are the hottest six years on record.

