Another heads up between Alaphilippe and Van Aert?

07/13/2021 at 2:31 AM CEST

betfair

FEES TO THE WINNER OF THE SIXTEENTH STAGE OF THE 2021 TOUR OF FRANCE

Tuesday, July 13

Second day of the Pyrenees in the Tour de France and everyone is waiting to see what happens with Tadej Pogacar in the next few days. Despite his great advantage of five minutes in the general classification, the feelings of the Slovenian cyclist have not been the best in recent days as he cannot withstand the stakes of the Nordic Jonas Vingegaard, although he has not yet taken a tangible advantage of everything. We believe that a stage with only a first, two second ports and another fourth without finishing high is not enough for the roosters to venture to attack.

We are left with an ideal scenario to think about stage hunters and opportunists who have not yet had the option to get on the podium. Despite everything, the two great favorites have already won a stage on this Tour, but that does not even remotely satisfy their hunger for victory. Wout van Aert is the main favorite to win after his showing at Ventoux on a route that suits him better, having 170 kilometers, starting downhill and having the first 35 kilometers from the finish line. His triumph to [6.50] it’s a good yardstick.

Then after Van Aert we are dazzled with his world champion jersey by a Julian Alaphilippe who won the opening day, dressed in yellow and since then has hardly had a leading role except in escapes in which he could not make a difference. Shadowed by the incredible Mark Cavendish, it is expected that the Frenchman will try to take advantage of a stage that is going like a glove and a quota [8.00] little or nothing you have to think about.

Continuing in our review of cyclists who can release their locker of triumphs we find an Omar Fraile to [15.00] who will seek to celebrate their entry into the national team that will compete in the Olympics one week after the end of the Tour. His moment of form could not be better to fight for a stage that is perfectly known to be found in his usual training book.

Finally we can try to break the bank with runners who we know can be there in front, as demonstrated by Alejandro Valverde who finished second in the previous appointment and who now presents himself to us. [26.00]. In defense of the Murcian we will say that Sepp Kuss had that silly day in which he could even humiliate a candidate to win the Tour. We are focused on Spanish cycling raising its arms again at the finish line this season.