Another Happy Birthday Boy! Bebeto – Music News

We have another birthday boy who begins a new year of life in this month of May, exactly, we refer to our precious, gorgeous and especially talented Bebeto. We tell you all the details of its celebration here in Music News.

Carlos Alberto García Villanueva, better known as El Bebeto, has his birthday on these first days of May! Her birthday is May 2 and she was born 32 years ago! El Bebeto was born in 1989! Who else from his generation? Best of all, it doesn’t matter what generation El Bebeto belongs to or what generational wave it belongs to, his music is actually wonderful, it touches our hearts, it makes us all cry and why not, we fall in love completely.

El Bebeto has been active in his musical career from 2010 to the present, his main instrument is his wonderful and talented voice, and not only has he gifted us with tremendous lyrics and melodies that we will never surpass, but he has also received several awards and has been nominated in different categories, such as, “Premio Lo Nuestro for Video of the Year.”

Some of his most wonderful songs that have marked us the most have been, “We will be” song that belongs to his album released in 2019, “My favorite person, another song is,“ Forbidden Lovers ”, from his album,“ Lo Más Romantic “released in 2021, and” When you kiss me “from his album,” In your look “in 2014.

Today we will celebrate his birthday with this song, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3ZY4V8LjQs

We refer to “Forbidden Lovers” song that today has more than 8 million views on YouTube! What does this song remind you of? But seriously, do not have lovers friends, everything is karma, better just sing with much fury and heart this song but do not have lovers, “Do not do what you would not like them to do to you” That nice advice we leave you.

Happy birthday Bebeto! Thanks for so many wonderful lyrics!