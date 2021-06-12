Another Google app reaches 1 billion downloads on Google Play

The most famous calculator application in the entire Play Store is Google’s, with more than 1 billion installations.

Shortly after the native Android clock app reached 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, another Google app has broken through this barrier. And it is not surprising, since it is one of the most useful and convenient tools of all those that Google integrates in Android devices.

It’s about the calculator app, that in two years the number of installations has doubled, after having exceeded 500 million installations in 2019.

Another Google app surpasses the barrier of 1,000 million downloads

The Google calculator app is not the most complete or advanced, for that there are already other options such as PhotoMath. However, it does offer everything that most Android users might need from an application of this type. If we add to that that, in certain devices, the application arrives pre-installed by default, we have the perfect formula to become an app store success.

With more than 1 billion downloads, the Calculator app is still far from apps like Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts or Google Photos, all of them with more than 5,000 million installations.

Even so, it is still a historical milestone for a simple calculator app, which is now part of the same club where applications such as TikTok or the famous Candy Crush Saga are found.

