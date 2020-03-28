Complications to successfully bring the vessel of the Wrestlemania They get more complicated every day, because many stars of the WWE are deciding not to participate because of Covid-19.

Other big stars that would be left out of the big show would be The Miz, according to sources from pwinisder.com, the fighter is ill and does not want to put his life or that of his coworkers at risk.

The Miz has not participated in the recordings of the event, which are already taking place. So far the fighter or WWE have spoken on the matter.