Another genetic cause of severe COVID-19 in young, healthy men

They describe two new variants of the TLR7 gene that are associated with severe forms of COVID-19 in young, healthy men.

Advanced age, being a male or suffering from certain chronic diseases such as diabetes or obesity, have been linked to the development of severe forms of COVID-19. Now, a new study published in the academic journal Frontiers in Immunology has identified two new variants in the TLR7 gene that could predispose to more severe COVID-19, and that would explain why some young men with no medical history develop severe COVID pneumonia -19.

This study, carried out by the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), the Catalan Institute of Oncology (ICO), the Bellvitge University Hospital (HUB) and the University of Barcelona (UB) together with the Radboud University of The Netherlands, has analyzed the presence of deleterious variants in the TLR7 gene in 14 young men, with no medical history, who had required artificial respiration to treat their COVID-19. The complete sequencing of the TLR7 gene revealed that two of the patients had two new variants not yet described in the TLR7 gene.

In addition, the male siblings of these two patients also had the respective TLR7 variants and had suffered severe COVID-19.

These results support the use of genetic screening for mutations in the TLR7 gene in young men with no apparent risk factors for COVID-19. “Diagnosing deficiencies in TLR7 can not only help us choose the best treatment for the patient,” says Dr. Conxi Lázaro, head of the Hereditary Cancer group at IDIBELL and the ICO and one of the project leaders, “it can also help us to identify those presymptomatic patients at risk and carry out premature therapeutic interventions “.

Photograph taken by means of an electron microscope, and then processed, in which a human cell appears (in purple color) showing elongated cell projections and signs of the cell death process, after having been infected by SARS-CoV-2 particles (in color rose). (Image: NIAID / NIH)

In July 2020, the relationship of TLR7 gene mutations with severe COVID-19 was described for the first time in two pairs of siblings. These results were replicated in an Italian study in which it was observed that 2.1% of men under the age of sixty with severe COVID-19 were carriers of pathological variants of TLR7, while these variants were not found in any mild case or asymptomatic.

Recently, the La Marató de TV3 Foundation has granted aid to this group from IDIBELL, the ICO, the HUB and the UB to continue studying risk factors associated with the most serious forms of COVID-19 in apparently healthy patients.

The gene that codes for TLR7 is located on the X chromosome, of which women have two copies and men only one, that is why alterations in the DNA sequence of this gene affect men more.

“These findings reaffirm the key role of TLR7 in the recognition of SARS-CoV-2 and in the initiation of an early antiviral immune response,” says Dr. Xavier Solanich, principal investigator at IDIBELL and specialist at the Hospital’s Internal Medicine Service. by Bellvitge. TLR7 codes for a receptor on the surface of immune cells that is responsible for recognizing and initiating the immune response against RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.

Both this study, as well as previous studies of TLR7 variants, have observed that these receptor deficiencies translate into alterations in the signaling of the interferon pathway. Mutations in the signaling pathway of this cytokine are also linked to the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Solanich and Dr. Xavier Corbella, both principal investigators of the Systemic Diseases and Aging group of IDIBELL and of the Internal Medicine Service of the HUB, agree that now that the map of molecular causes for which some patients young people develop severe forms of the disease, increasingly refined personalized medicine strategies can be used to help us in the management of the pandemic. (Source: Bellvitge University Hospital)