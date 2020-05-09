The sonar festival communicated this Friday that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 editions of Sónar Barcelona and Sonar + D they cannot be held, so they are postponed to 2021.

“After carefully evaluating all the options, and in accordance with government regulations, this decision has been the only one possible to fully guarantee the health and safety of all attendees, artists and teams involved,” explained the organization of the festival.

The 27th edition of Sónar Barcelona and the 9th edition of Sónar + D will take place on June 17, 18 and 19, 2021 in the Fira Montjuïc venues in Barcelona and Fira Gran Via in L’Hospitalet.

“Right now, we are working with the participating artists, speakers and entities to reschedule in 2021 the majority of shows and activities that we all hoped to enjoy this year,” adds Sónar.

This 2020, in any case, Sónar will hold an extraordinary edition of Sónar + D on days September 18 and 19 at the Center de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), the space where he was born and raised.

“This new meeting, called Sónar + D CCCB, will have a format and content specifically designed for the current context and with an eye toward new imaginable futures. The project was born with the vocation of attending to the needs and concerns of creative communities, both local and international, “they explain.

Sónar + D CCCB will be a mainly online and free event, which will feature an extensive program of participatory and online activities that we will program together with the festivals TodaysArt (The Hague), Unsound (Kraków) and Reworks (Thessaloniki), our partners in the European Union program We Are Europe. “All the details of this special edition will be announced soon, to which, without a doubt, we will be incorporating new partners in the coming weeks,” announces the organization.

