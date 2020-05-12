The festival ‘Botanical Nights‘It has had to postpone its edition of this 2020, like so many others, given the approaching date of its start while the current situation caused by COVID-19 continues.
“In these circumstances, out of responsibility and with great sadness, we consider that in the current situation the necessary conditions do not exist for Noches Del Botánico to take place on the dates that we had planned,” the organization of the event said on Tuesday.
“From the organization we are doing our best to offer you all the concerts scheduled for this fifth edition. The vast majority of artists have already confirmed their participation in 2021,” they explain.
The festival thanked the groups and artists for keeping their commitments to the public in order to repeat their presence in 2021. Only in the cases of DIDO and Quique Gonzalez it has not been possible to reschedule their concerts.
Currently, these are the confirmed artists with their new dates for 2021:
06/11/21 – Wilco
06/15/21 – Woodkid / Awir Leon
06/16/21 – Estrella Morente / Kiki Morente
06/18/21 – Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo / La Barbería del Sur
06/19/21 – Pat Metheny Side-Eye
06/23/21 – Víctor Manuel / Nando Agüeros
06/25/21 – Zenet / Javier Ruibal
06/29/21 – LP
06/30/21 – Tom Jones
07/03/21 – Belle and Sebastian / Beth Orton
07/04/21 – Crowded House / Laredo
07/06/21 – Agnes Obel / John Grant
07/07/21 – Rufus Wainwright
07/08/21 – Cecile McLorin Salvant / Tigran Hamasyan Trio
07/09/21 – Tomatito with Duquende, Israel Fernández and Antonio Reyes / Alex Conde
07/10/21 – Diego El Cigala
07/15/21 – Asaf Avidan / Mayra Andrade
07/16/21 – Zucchero / Patáx
07/17/21 – Vicente García / Tony Succar
07/18/21 – Carlinhos Brown / Cimafunk
07/19/21 – Yann Tiersen / JJ Machuca
07/20/21 – Jessie J
07/21/21 – Youssou N’dour / Cymande
07/24/21 – Andrés Suarez / Isma Romero
07/28/21 – Oscar D’León / Eva Ayllón
07/29/21 – Los Secretos / Twanguero
On the other hand, these are the artists who, still pending a new date, have also confirmed their participation in the festival:
Of Monsters And Men / Smith & Thell
Cat Power
George Thorogood / Vintage Trouble
Little Dragon / The Cinematic Orchestra
Graham Nash / Kiko Veneno
Herbie Hancock / Alfa Mist
Imelda May / Nikki Hill
“We know that it is not always an easy task to get a ticket for our favorite concert and that, even today, some tickets have already been sold out or are about to run out,” they say in the official note distributed on Tuesday.
In addition, regarding the tickets, they clarify: “All the tickets already purchased will be valid for the concerts in 2021 without the need to make any management and, in the case of wanting to make a return, it can be made within 60 days to through our official distributor: tickets.com “. Everyone who bought tickets will receive an email in the next few days with all the detailed information.
