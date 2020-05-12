The festival ‘Botanical Nights‘It has had to postpone its edition of this 2020, like so many others, given the approaching date of its start while the current situation caused by COVID-19 continues.

“In these circumstances, out of responsibility and with great sadness, we consider that in the current situation the necessary conditions do not exist for Noches Del Botánico to take place on the dates that we had planned,” the organization of the event said on Tuesday.

“From the organization we are doing our best to offer you all the concerts scheduled for this fifth edition. The vast majority of artists have already confirmed their participation in 2021,” they explain.

The festival thanked the groups and artists for keeping their commitments to the public in order to repeat their presence in 2021. Only in the cases of DIDO and Quique Gonzalez it has not been possible to reschedule their concerts.

Currently, these are the confirmed artists with their new dates for 2021:

06/11/21 – Wilco

06/15/21 – Woodkid / Awir Leon

06/16/21 – Estrella Morente / Kiki Morente

06/18/21 – Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo / La Barbería del Sur

06/19/21 – Pat Metheny Side-Eye

06/23/21 – Víctor Manuel / Nando Agüeros

06/25/21 – Zenet / Javier Ruibal

06/29/21 – LP

06/30/21 – Tom Jones

07/03/21 – Belle and Sebastian / Beth Orton

07/04/21 – Crowded House / Laredo

07/06/21 – Agnes Obel / John Grant

07/07/21 – Rufus Wainwright

07/08/21 – Cecile McLorin Salvant / Tigran Hamasyan Trio

07/09/21 – Tomatito with Duquende, Israel Fernández and Antonio Reyes / Alex Conde

07/10/21 – Diego El Cigala

07/15/21 – Asaf Avidan / Mayra Andrade

07/16/21 – Zucchero / Patáx

07/17/21 – Vicente García / Tony Succar

07/18/21 – Carlinhos Brown / Cimafunk

07/19/21 – Yann Tiersen / JJ Machuca

07/20/21 – Jessie J

07/21/21 – Youssou N’dour / Cymande

07/24/21 – Andrés Suarez / Isma Romero

07/28/21 – Oscar D’León / Eva Ayllón

07/29/21 – Los Secretos / Twanguero

On the other hand, these are the artists who, still pending a new date, have also confirmed their participation in the festival:

Of Monsters And Men / Smith & Thell

Cat Power

George Thorogood / Vintage Trouble

Little Dragon / The Cinematic Orchestra

Graham Nash / Kiko Veneno

Herbie Hancock / Alfa Mist

Imelda May / Nikki Hill

“We know that it is not always an easy task to get a ticket for our favorite concert and that, even today, some tickets have already been sold out or are about to run out,” they say in the official note distributed on Tuesday.

In addition, regarding the tickets, they clarify: “All the tickets already purchased will be valid for the concerts in 2021 without the need to make any management and, in the case of wanting to make a return, it can be made within 60 days to through our official distributor: tickets.com “. Everyone who bought tickets will receive an email in the next few days with all the detailed information.

