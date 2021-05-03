Another Ethereum ETF has been listed in Germany, this time from WisdomTree

Asset manager WisdonTreees announced the listing of Ethereum’s exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Swiss and German stock exchanges.

The new ETP will trade under the ticker symbol ‘ETHW’ and will track the spot price of Ethereum (ETH). The physically backed ETP also has a 0.95% expense ratio, according to WisdomTree. This comes just a month after ETC Group and 21Shares were listed on Ethereum-backed ETP in Germany.

WisdomTree listed the ETP of Bitcoin (BTC) last month

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

WisdomTree initially listed Bitcoin (BTC) ETP in Frankfurt last month and is following it up with the Ethereum ETP listing.

Like the recently included Bitcoin ETP, the Ethereum ETP will offer exposure to Ethereum to investors who do not intend to own their private keys or hold cryptocurrencies directly.

Some investors love being more exposed to crypto assets, but the risk of holding them is holding them back. But the launch of ETH ETP aims to capture the attention of these types of investors.

WisdonTree has also requested to list a Bitcoin ETP in the US, although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing the request. It is not known if the company will get a license, but its launch in Switzerland and Germany will be very exciting for users.

Provide the lowest physically backed ETH in Europe

WisdomTree is based in New York and sponsors publicly traded products. The company has about $ 73 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The company said the intention is to offer a cost-effective, simple and safe way for people to expose themselves to the price of ETH.

WisdomTree Europe Ltd Head of Capital Markets and Digital Assets Jason Guthrie commented on the launch of ETH ETP.

He argued that WisdomTree now provides the lowest physically backed Bitcoin and Ether ETPs in Europe.

Guthrie stated that the company has passed a “significant milestone” showing its commitment to “delivering innovative digital asset solutions for institutional investors.”