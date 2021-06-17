Another emotional evening is coming in Ecatepec

With the possible participation of former world champion Johnny González, in addition to other encounters with many emotions on the horizon, this is the boxing evening that is projected to take place on July 23 in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

This was announced by the general director of the Divided Decision promoter, Alejandro Reyes, who, in association with Silva Boxing, will present the function.

“The first defense of the national super welterweight championship is planned under Ricardo Bañuelos. In addition, it is planned that boxers of eight and ten rounds will participate in the same function. We have contemplated the debut of ´Votis´, a flyweight guy who has qualities, he will fight with the grandson of former world champion Chucho Castillo ”, he said.

“Breilor Terán will also fight, a Venezuelan who has already fought with the WBO featherweight world champion, Emmanuel Navarrete, he also fought against another former champion like Juan Carlos Reveco and against Julio“ Pollito ”Ceja, that is, he has experience and level. He fights eight rounds and waiting to play another title fight.

The young promoter reported that he has planned to “fight Moisés Fuentes, who could do it against ´General´ Cuellar but it remains to be defined well. We are one of the promoters who boxed in the Covid-19 pandemic season, we have been co-promoting six functions so far, three of them with Silva Boxing and the same number with Chiquita González ”, he said.

The venue for the function on July 23 “will be in an arena in Ecatepec where a good number of fans can get into it. It only remains to confirm the possible participation of Johnny González who would be starring in the evening or in any case, it would be Bañuelos defending his belt. We have to wait, we are working on that, and hopefully it will come to fruition ”.

To top it off, Alejandro Reyes asked the fans “to support national boxing, support the talent of our country, boxing in the Metropolitan area has good exponents, it is a matter of supporting them, that people give them their support, both going to the arenas like watching them on TV or the Internet ”.