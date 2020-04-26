A man who was shot on August 3, 2019 in an attack on Hispanics at a Walmart store in El Paso died after spending months in the hospital, according to an official of the institution, bringing the death toll from the massacre to 23.

“After a struggle of almost nine months, we are sorry to report that Guillermo” Memo “García, the last patient we had left from the El Paso shooting, he’s dead, “said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

García and his wife Jessica Coca García were raising funds for their daughter’s soccer team in the Walmart parking lot when the attacker began shooting that Saturday morning.

Garcia is survived by his family, including his wife, who survived the shooting after being shot in the leg.

