Another duel with heads or tails against ElPozo Murcia

03/25/2021 at 7:54 PM CET

The FC Barcelona has arrived in the afternoon-night of this Thursday in AVE to Madrid, where this Friday he will play the last duel of the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup against ElPozo at 9:00 p.m. (Teledeporte).

For the same part of the table, the brand new league leader I raised It will be measured at 7.15pm at Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza in a duel from which the rival of Barça or ElPozo will come out in the semifinals on Sunday.

On the Barcelona side, to the well-known Low due to injury of the great captain Sergio Lozano Until next season, that of the Russian-Brazilian Leandro Esquerdinha has been added due to his positive for coronavirus.

While, In the team led by the world champion with the Albiceleste Diego Giustozzi will be the ex-Azulgrana Pol Pacheco, who reappeared in the last league match after some physical problems like Felipe Valerio and ‘Cholo’ Salas.

Brazilian Leo Santana and former Barcelona player Marc Tolrà, who resigned in January and signed for Levante, will not be due to injury.

ElPozo again

Recent history presents multiple clashes between Barça and ElPozo in important matches that have always had a Barca color. The last three, the league final of 2019, the Super Cup of that same year and the final of the 2019-20 Champions League that was played last October at the Palau Blaugrana.

Barça defeated ElPozo in the last Champions League final

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“We are in a good moment and getting used to competing every two or three days. We will try to match the mental solidity that Barcelona has, “he said. Diego Giustozzi.

“It will be important not to make mistakes nor give up a meter, because a meter is worth a game against a rival who has a lot of experience, “insisted the Argentine.

The Barça, optimistic

In an excellent dynamic after 16 league games without losing, Barça opts to achieve its third consecutive Spanish Cup at the WiZink Center and the sixth overall in the section.

“The latest victories against ElPozo are a double-edged sword. They are looking forward to it and one day the statistics will be broken, “said Andreu Plaza who was quite satisfied with the team line.

“ElPozo has grown a lot this season with the contributions of Juanjo (Barça exporter) and center Rafa Santos. He is an increasingly dangerous rival, “added the Barcelona coach.

The Barça arrives in good moment to the Glass of Spain

| FCB

“It is the competition that we players like the most because of the adrenaline that comes from knowing that there is no margin of error and that if you lose you go home & rdquor ;, he pointed out Dyego, one of the great references of the team.

“Against ElPozo is always a warWe know each other very well and it will be a great game because the two teams are in a good moment, “stressed the Brazilian international.