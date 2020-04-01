“I am sorry to report that the third person who died of a coronavirus in Hidalgo was a @Salud_Hidalgo doctor,” tweeted Omar Fayad, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

After the federal Health Secretariat released a third death from Covid-19 in Hidalgo, Governor Omar Fayad reported that the patient was a doctor from the state Secretariat of Health.

On social networks, he published:

I regret to report that the third person who died of #coronavirus in Hidalgo was a @Salud_Hidalgo doctor; for him all the recognition of the people of Hidalgo for their invaluable work. I express my sincere condolences and support to his family. RIP

This occurs after the death of an IMSS doctor in Zacatecas, also because of the new virus.

Fayad, who is at home after testing positive for Covid-19, expressed his condolences and support for the doctor’s family.

He added that in Hidalgo there are 19 cases of coronaviruses confirmed by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

“Today, unfortunately three people have died from Covid-19 in the state“Indicated the president.

The Ministry of Health also regretted the death of its former member:

We deeply regret the death of our colleague Arturo Olvera Martínez. Rest in peace. @ AlejandroEfran2 pic.twitter.com/vMR69MNeEE

