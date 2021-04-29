Another demand for Pablo Lyle, now they ask him for 100 thousand dollars



Pablo Lyle.

Photo: Alejandro Garza / Reform Agency

Another demand for Paul lyle, now they ask for 100 thousand dollars… Not only to he, also his brother-in-law Luca Delfino is within this requirement under the accusation of ‘negligence’.

The demand the interposed Juan Hernández Junior, the son of Juan Ricardo Hernández, the 63-year-old man who died after a traffic altercation with the actr.

This civil lawsuit, As reported by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain in ‘Gossip No Like’, it was filed on March 29, for the son of the deceased, on behalf of the family, who demands compensation for negligence on the part of both Lyle and Delfino.

Pablo Lyle was once again sued. Photo: Miami Dade Civil Court

Why both? Let us remember that the March 31, 2019, was the fateful day when Hernández, Lyle, his wife and son were heading to the Miami airport to catch a flight back to Mexico. Delfino, the actor’s brother-in-law was driving, when, at a traffic light, the deceased got out of his vehicle, hit the driver’s window and claimed a bad maneuver he had done minutes before.

After the fight, and While Hernández was going to his vehicle, Pablo Lyle got out, ran towards him and hit him, leaving him lying on the ground. This blow caused his death 4 days later.

The actor, who continued on his way to his destination, he was arrested at the airport. After several weeks in prison and an accusation of involuntary manslaughter, the judge allowed him to have house arrest, but prohibited him from leaving the country.

A Miami-Dade County coroner’s report revealed that Hernandez died of “complications from blunt force trauma to the head” and indicated “homicide” as the probable cause of death.

For 2 years he has lived precisely in the house of his brother-in-law, who is also involved in this terrible episode that was delayed by the pandemic.

Leyle will have another virtual hearing before the trial, on May 27, where their lawyers will present all the necessary evidence to be ready for the trial.

“We asked for an extension and it was granted. The new trial date is June 17, 2021“, Indicated the lawyer Bruce Lehr, at the exit of the last hearing that was a little before they received this new demand.

This new judicial setback, if it continued to run its course, would further complicate Pablo Lyle’s situation, because let us remember that two years ago, since this happened, the actor has no job, was taken from the novel where he was, and when he could not leave From the United States, he has no possibility of providing money, since in this country he cannot work either, he does not have any type of visa or document that allows him.

