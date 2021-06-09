Another cyber attack against Spanish public administrations

How do you hear it. Another cyberattack against Spanish public administrations that comes after the serious computer attack against the SEPE.

The Twitter account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has reported a cyber attack that has affected essential services to meet the demands for employment, subsidies and ERTEs that have softened the economic crisis of workers and companies in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not much information has been provided except that the technical managers of the Ministry and the National Cryptological Center are working together to “determine the origin and restore normality as soon as possible.”

Although it is not confirmed, taking into account the assistance of the National Cryptological Center, it is suspected that it may be a Ransomware attack.

History seems to repeat itself … Let us remember the computer attack against the SEPE in March, an organism absolutely fundamental for the functioning of the Spanish State, since it includes the set of structures, measures and actions necessary to promote and develop the employment policy in the whole of the nation.

And what to tell you about Ransomware. It is the main computer threat worldwide and in recent years cybercriminals have focused their scope of action on the business segment and also to public bodies as necessary as this one.

You already know that a typical Ransomware infects a personal computer or mobile device, blocks the operation and / or access to part or all of the equipment, seizing the files with strong encryption and demanding the user an amount of money as a “ransom” to free them.

We will update when we have more information …