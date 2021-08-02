Another crack of the Real Madrid points to the FC Barcelona

The relationship that both Real Madrid and Madrid are showing FC Barcelona in the transfer market it is being something simply inexplicable. The two most staunch rivals in Spanish basketball, one of the most important rivalries in European basketball that does not stop transferring many of its best players.

Without going any further, in recent weeks nothing more and nothing less than up to 3 agreements have been confirmed: Thomas heurtel he is already a new player of the Real Madrid With a brief stint at ASVEL Lyon, Adam Hanga changed the Palau for the WiZink Center directly, as did Nicolás Laprovittola, but vice versa.

But none of these three could be the last, and it is that in the last hours another name appeared that could follow the same path, although with a new brief passage through another team.

The player who approaches Barça

We are talking, as many of you already know, about Gaby Deck. The Argentine forward who has made up the white roster in recent seasons emigrated to the NBA at the hands of Oklahoma city thunder. However, the deep restructuring plans that plague the head of Sam Presti seem not to go through the continuity of the South American in the squad.

Gaby deck he knows that next season could be more of a delay in his professionalism if he stays in the NBA and the possibility of going to Europe again and leaving his mark in one of the best leagues in the world as the Endesa League attracts the forward.

Physique, points and determination for the 3-4 line of Saras Jasikevicius who already this next year was very close to getting the title of Euroleague. Another madridista at FC Barcelona this summer?