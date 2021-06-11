Another Copa América sponsor gives up promoting its brand in Brazil 2021

06/10/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The multinational liquor firm Diageo, owner of brands like Johnnie walker, Smirnoff Y Tanqueray, was added this Thursday to the list of sponsors of the Copa América who will refrain from promoting their products during the edition of the tournament that will be held from Sunday in Brazil.

Although it remains one of the sponsors of the Copa América, Diageo, as announced Mastercard Y Ambev, chose not to display its brands in this year’s edition in Brazil to avoid being linked to the promotion of a tournament in the midst of the serious health crisis that the country is experiencing due to the COVID pandemic.

“Diageo, a world leader in premium alcoholic beverages, announces that it will withdraw its brand shares in Brazil in the scope of sponsorship of the Copa América given the current Brazilian health situation and in respect of the time of the COVID pandemic, “the company reported.

The liquor company clarified that the terms of sponsorship for the Copa América were agreed when the tournament was scheduled to be held in Argentina and Colombia, countries that gave up their organization, the first for health reasons and the second for the social protests it faces. .

“Diageo reiterates its commitment to society by observing the health security protocols and institutional actions that contribute to mitigating the pandemic, “said the multinational, which, among other Latin American brands, is a manufacturer of tequila. Don Julio and the cachaça Ypióca.

The American multinational Mastercard announced on Tuesday its decision not to promote its products at the Copa América in Brazil and the same announcement was made on Wednesday by Ambev, the Brazilian subsidiary of the Belgian multinational AB InBev, the largest brewery in the world.

After Argentina and Colombia gave up organizing the Copa América, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), organizer of the tournament and the highest authority in South American football, announced by surprise and at the last minute Brazil as the new headquarters, after having the approval of the president Jair bolsonaro.

The decision to bring the Copa América to Brazil was widely criticized by the most diverse political sectors, from the left to the moderate right, and health, given the possibility that it could aggravate the health crisis in the country.

With almost 480,000 deaths and 17.1 million infections, Brazil is the country in Latin America most affected by SARS-CoV-2, the second in the world with the most deaths and the third with the most positives, behind the United States and India .

Last week there was speculation about a possible boycott by the players, supposedly led by the Brazilian footballers, who finally chose to play the tournament, although they criticized the way it has been organized.