Another controversy between JD Pantoja and Kenia Os for Heat awards! | Instagram

Through a video a new controversy was shared between the singers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kenya Os, because both are nominated for awards, but apparently the musical artist has taken on the task of harming the young singer, stating that through their influences they want her to lose in her nomination.

Es Neta, the YouTube channel and program hosted by Iván Plascencia, was where this news was shared this May 25, the video has a duration of 14:11 minutes, but it is from 6:35 you can see the main news.

The video of the program is titled: “New controversy! They assure that Kimberly loaiza and Juan sabotage prizes with money so that Kenya loses “, we will share it with you right away.

Thanks to the success that new generations of influencers who have become singers have had thanks to their popularity, they have managed to become musical celebrities and therefore be nominated for various national awards.

Also read: These are the Netflix premieres for today May 26

Such was the case of Kenia Os and Juan de Dios Pantoja, who are nominated along with other personalities of music, in the category “Musical Promise” of the Heat awards, where the driver commented that in order to vote for their favorite singer they had to download an application to do so and the worst thing that said application was having problems when registering the votes.

Taking advantage of the failure of the App and the obvious errors that it had because the name of Kenia Os appeared and disappeared, as well as that they changed the name to Kenia Osuna and her photo did not appear.

On the other hand the name of Juan de Dios Pantoja was shown double, due to this reason is that Plascencia even mentioned that some Internet users believed that it was a sabotage against the interpreter of “Your worst nightmare“.

It may interest you: They conquer the legs of Galilea Montijo in a colorful gray outfit

The error in the application persisted because the roles were turned over, because the name of Juan de Dios was deleted and now two Kenyan women appeared, one Kenia Os and another Kenia Osuna, for the followers of the young singer and actress it was something quite annoying. So much so that she herself decided to post on Twitter and ask if there was a problem or if it had been fixed.

For this, the official account of the Heat Awards replied that in effect, there was an error with the application, but fortunately they were solving it, also adding that the votes were not compromised, so surely the followers who had already voted should not worry because your vote did register.

Also read: “She is the daughter of Ana Gabriel” Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2021, they say

Iván and the colleague who accompanied him in his video mentioned that it was something quite rare that Kenia and Juan happened to have problems, since there were more nominees in that category, they also added that it was possibly a marketing strategy to generate more controversy because both Fandoms have always been in constant conflict since their separation.

Both hosts mentioned that several netizens claimed that it was something plotted by JukilopHowever, they affirm that it is not something that can be verified even if it seems obvious, in addition to that neither of them has shared any comment about it.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

At the moment the video that was shared yesterday has more than 6 thousand reproductions and 145 comments, some assuring that it is only to generate controversy and others who have not been able to vote and therefore decided to eliminate the application.

Several netizens do not agree with the type of title they share in their videos, because they consider them tabloid and only to get the attention of fans.