For months, a move from Valve was expected to compete with Google Stadia, xCloud and PS Now, and it has arrived. The company has confirmed the beta version of Steam Cloud Play, its streaming video game platform. From what they have in their concise documentation, we can see that the bet is not entirely ambitious at the moment.

We say this because the first (and only at the moment) cloud video game service that Steam Cloud Play will be compatible with in this beta period is Nvidia GeForce Now. This means that users who want to play Steam video games in streaming will have to use the Nvidia platform (which may involve paying a subscription). To do this, Steam calls to log in with your GeForce Now account.

The bad new? Although users who have already purchased the games on Steam will not have to pay for them again, they will only be able to play the titles that GeForce Now supports. And although GeForce Now can be used in many countries, its catalog is far from being as large as that of Valve’s platform. So, there is time for us to play everything in streaming, and we must not forget that we are talking about a beta platform.

Developers won’t have to do much to make their games compatible, and they’ll be paid the same as before.

According to Valve account, developers have to do very little to make their game work on the Steam Cloud Play platform. It will be necessary to request participation for each game, ensure that the game has Steam Cloud or another online game saving system, and finally, be approved by Nvidia. It is important to emphasize that the availability of streaming games does not depend on Steam, but on whether the developer wants their game to be in GeForce Now or not.

Valve also adds that developers will be paid as before when they purchase their games, in the sense that “Steam Cloud Play simply means giving players more options on where to play their PC video games.”

At the moment, Steam Cloud Play will not be an autonomous platform, and will depend on other

On next steps, and if more platforms will arrive apart from GeForce Now, Valve only states that “they could add more Steam Cloud Gaming services in the future”. At that time, they would contact the developers.

