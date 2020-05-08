Although many aspects of the upcoming Star Wars series hitting the Disney + platform are unknown, more and more rumors are emerging about possible characters that might appear.

The popular Jedi master series will run between Episodes III and IV, that is, between the first and second trilogies.

The production will be the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the franchise and could count on the participation of Hayden Christensen.

But, it is not the only one since there is also the possibility that Qui-Gon Jinn will appear in the series of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney +.

Even if Liam Neeson only played the Jedi master in a Star Wars movie, the character became very popular with fansAs his personality captured the nobility of the Jedi order exceptionally well, he was roguish enough to serve as a helpless.

And while fans have been crying out for him to come back for years, it still hasn’t happened, most of all he lent his voice to a scene in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

However, with the return of Ewan McGregor, he could also make Qui-Gon Jinn appear in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series. After all, with the franchise becoming quite nostalgic lately, it’s the perfect time to bring Neeson back.

That’s because the Taken star is now in “early conversations” to return as Qui-Gon on the aforementioned Obi-Wan show. Admittedly, the actor said he has no interest in returning to that galaxy far, far away earlier this year, but things appear to have changed as close sources say the studio is negotiating with him about it.

The plan is to appear in a small cameo and his participation in the series would not be too substantial and although he is in talks it is a matter of waiting for the negotiations to be effective.