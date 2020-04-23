American writer Jacqueline Woodson had published more than 30 books for young readers and won several awards (notably the 2018 Astrid Lindgren Memorial) when she changed the course to more adult writing. First with the impactful Um Outro Brooklyn, launched in 2016 and now arriving in Brazil, by the publisher Todavia. Then, with Red at the Bone, which will also win a Portuguese edition in 2021.

Regardless of the age range of his target reader, Jacqueline maintains coherence, as all her books place black children and adolescents at the center of the plot – without condescension, but positioned in realistic situations and with a deep understanding of their characters’ psyche. Another constant is her fascination with Brooklyn, the neighborhood in New York where she lived in the 1970s. She grew up in Bushwick, a region that, at the time, was mainly occupied by blacks and Latinos.

As time went on, however, it was painful. “The block I grew up in now is predominantly white,” she says, not surprisingly, in the dedication of Another Brooklyn noted: “For Bushwick (1970-90). In Memory”. Discreet regret for the lack of characterization of the region, valued by the arrival of large investments that “whitened” the neighborhood, to the point that Jacqueline had difficulty renting an apartment in the 1990s – the owners avoided doing business with strangers, single mothers and blacks.

This “social invisibility” is present in her novels, which Jacqueline uses as a way of searching for herself. In the book now published in Brazil, Augusta is an anthropologist who returns home for her father’s burial – her academic research focuses precisely on funerary rituals from various cultures, a way to unravel the mystery of mourning and the pain of loss. When she meets Sylvia, a longtime friend, Augusta goes back to the 1970s, when she arrived in Brooklyn as a girl, a place where girls like her could dream of a welcoming future. About the book, Jacqueline, who is also an illustrator, answered the following questions by email.

Our lives now depend on staying at home and doing nothing. Is the quarantine being productive in relation to your work as a writer?

As I write (early April), we have entered the fourth week of quarantine. Since everything is in the air in many ways, it is difficult to focus on creative work. My partner is a doctor in New York, we moved to the countryside to escape the crowds and all the many reminders of the pandemic – although there is really no way to escape it here. My children are here with me. In “normal times”, I write when she leaves for work and the children go to school. But these are not normal times. I write a few sentences and keep trying to think of several projects at the same time. I don’t feel very productive, but writing keeps me living and thinking.

You are one of those rare writers who writes for all age groups. How and when do you decide which age group you are writing for?

Books choose me. I never decided to write for a particular audience, and sometimes I have no idea who the target audience will be until the writing process goes a long way. Picture books seem more like poems to me. Adult fiction allows the reader to find me halfway through his own experiences and youth literature allows me to think and play. I’m usually working on more than one genre at a time.

How biographical is ‘Another Brooklyn’? What is the role of personal experience in terms of inspiration?

I always say that my books are more psychologically autobiographical than the facts themselves. Every emotion my characters feel is the same emotion that I felt at some point. Much of my past resonates with me – both the good times and the bad. So, this is what I bring to the narrative. Obviously, there are elements that are directly outside the physical experience – Nation of Islam (political and religious group that emerged in the USA in the 1930s and preached the awareness of the African American population), Bushwick, having good friends. But most experiences in One Another Brooklyn are imagined and / or inspired by the world around me.

Why is the novel called ‘Another Brooklyn’? I mean, is there a first?

Inspired by James Baldwin’s Strange Land, and Colm Toíbín’s Brooklyn, the novel sets out to tell a different story about a place people feel they know. It also represents the perception of people who want to find a way out.

At first, Augusta says: “Now I know that the moment is not tragic. It is the memory”. Is there a plot for the tragedy that is not complete until the tragedy is repeated in memory and understood as one?

Good question. I don’t know if I can definitely talk about how memory and experience work together for everyone. For me, as a writer, the narrative is always about looking at something deeply and often, looking back at something.

Do you see yourself as a political writer or do you feel that writers are inevitably political creatures?

I am a writer who is political. I don’t always agree with the qualifiers appearing before the art.

What is the importance of the narrator’s perspective? Is there a connection between perspective and truth?

Augusta is an unreliable narrator. I think this is important for this particular story because of everything that happens in it. I cannot speak for all the narrators of all the stories.

Red at the Bone contains references to different types and times of music. How is the use of music in the book and the connection strength it represents?

Music plays an important role in all of my books. I listen as I write and the music I listen to tends to coincide with the period in which I write. As the book covers such a long time span, I wanted music to be represented, so you have everything from jazz and blues to contemporary hip hop, intertwined in the narrative.

