Confinement has prevented a new tragedy

The facility was recently overhauled

The Aulla bridge, in Albiano Magra, the border between Tuscany and Liguria, has collapsed. Luckily this time there were no victims, something that has allowed the confinement situation that Italy is also experiencing.

While still alive in the minds of all Italians, the collapse of the Genoa viaduct has collapsed another important bridge, that of Howl, in Albiano Magra, border between Tuscany and Liguria. Had 330 meters in length and 8 meters high. It sank at approximately 10 a.m.Wednesday.

“Fortunately the confinement it has prevented more casualties, because the bridge is normally heavily traveled, “said a local authority. Only two vehicles were affected and only one injured was evacuated by helicopter.

Recall that that August 18, 2018, in Genoa, there were 39 deaths and 15 injuries. The bridge passed over an inhabited area and some 450 people were evicted.

Already then it was said that the bridges of the Italian road network needed a urgent review. This process has meant that many of these facilities have undergone significant restoration and reinforcement works. In the case of the damaged bridge, a review was also carried out, but after it it was concluded that there was no danger to fear. In fact it was a second revision after the one carried out last August, because some cracks appeared on the asphalt, which the abundant rains enlarged.

Local authorities claim they sent ANAS, the entity that took care of the bridge, various letters in which they warned about its safety, which is vital for communication in the area.

It should be remembered that on December 9, just over a month after the inspection, there was a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in Tuscany that caused significant damage in the region. Then Ferrari put the circuit of Mugello at the disposal of the authorities to shelter the victims temporarily on the route, enabling the boxes so that they could accommodate around 400 people.

