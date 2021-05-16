Another body found in the New York subway

Miami World / The NY Daily

A man was found dead inside a subway train in Manhattan on Thursday night, hours before at least three attacks with knives were recorded on Friday in various locations of the New York Subway, which this Monday will resume its traditional 24-hour service. hours, after a year of night closure for coronavirus disinfection and the eviction of the homeless.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered by a conductor aboard a northbound C line train at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights around 9:23 p.m. Thursday. He was slumped in a seat at the time, police said.

Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said the man had no apparent signs of trauma. His name was not immediately released and the medical examiner is pending to determine the official cause of his death, the New York Post reported.

This year there have been several homicides and natural deaths in the New York Subway, as well as robberies and incidents of violence, some more serious than others.

While overall subway crime, including four of the seven most serious categories, has declined, felony assaults have risen in 2021. Subway violence prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to affirm the week past that the subway was not safe for children.

The Subway recorded 2.32 serious crimes – including homicides – per million passengers in March 2021, down from 2.65 the previous month, New York police statistics show. But both figures are significantly higher than the 1.47 crimes per million users (those who pay for the service) during the year 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The violence and “mental health crisis” in NYC are wreaking havoc on the transportation system, denounced the interim president of transit, Sarah Feinberg, in a letter sent in January to Mayor Bill de Blasio. In February, the city added 644 police officers to the Metro, but an MTA survey in April found that less than half of riders (45%) had noticed the additional officers.