Another blow to CR7: Swiss player drank a Coca-Cola before penalties and eliminated France from Euro 2020



Granit Xhaka, the captain of Switzerland, preferred Coca-Cola to water before the penalty shoot-out.

Photo: Justin Setterfield / . / .

Coke suffered the “Christian effect”, but today they celebrate more than ever. Not because the Portuguese star has been eliminated, but because Granit Xhaka, captain of the Swiss national team, he had his soda before the penalty shootout in which Switzerland knocked France out of Euro 2020.

During the break after overtime, Xhaka received a bottle of Coca-Cola, which he did not hesitate to uncover. A very curious situation that took many by surprise due to the context: after 120 minutes of action and before penalties.

pic.twitter.com/2LpWPrdEZ7 – Out Of Context Football (@nocontextfooty) June 28, 2021

In this short video we can see the moment in which Granit Xhaka receives a thermos with water and a bottle of Coca-Cola… and decides on the second option.

Xhaka did not take any of the five penalties, but gave a motivational speech to his team before the penalty shootout. It was the last push to achieve the feat. It worked.

Granit Xhaka giving the Swiss players his powerful Braveheart speech before extra-time. You love to see it! Leader. pic.twitter.com/Rx78VXgKCy – Chris (@ArsenalSouvlaki) June 28, 2021

Xhaka had a phenomenal match: he hit 92% of his passes, did not miss a long ball, regained possession five times and generated three scoring opportunities. A game that will probably mark a before and after in his career.

Granit Xhaka’s game by numbers for #SUI vs. #FRA: 92% passing accuracy

17 final ⅓ entries

8/8 long balls

5 ball recoveries

3 chances created

3 fouls won

3 interceptions

2/2 through-balls

2 aerials won

2 clearances

1 block

1 assist Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/Ae8uV2ROvj – Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

The Arsenal midfielder was awarded as the best player of the match. His impact on the court speaks for itself.

Impressive in midfield both offensively and defensively 🇨🇭 Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka takes the plaudits 👏 @ Heineken | #EUROSOTM | # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sRnXc4yA2Y – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 28, 2021

The only bad news is that he will miss the quarterfinals due to card accumulation. But there will be time to correct for the selector. Today, everything was joy for the Swiss team, which in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 will face Spain, a team that won a great game against Croatia at the hands of Álvaro Morata in extra time.

Granit Xhaka smiles. Switzerland smiles. And Coca-Cola smiles.