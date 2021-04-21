Another blow for Elizabeth II: her close friend Michael Oswald dies

His career advisor and confidant dies at 86.

His birthday is overshadowed by the loss of Michael Oswald.

The other man who made the queen laugh has died Isabel II, Sir Michael Oswald.

A great lover of horses, Oswald became a personal advisor on this matter to both the monarch herself and the Queen mother.

It was common to see them sharing secrets and confidences in the boxes of the racetracks where the monarch went to watch the races.

There are many images in which you can see him chatting animatedly.

It was not for nothing that he was a constant presence in her lives during all the years that she worked for the queen, and also in the later.

They shared hobbies and tastes and that led them to become allies and confidants.