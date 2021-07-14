Another Birthday Boy! Jesus Navarro !! – Music News

Another birthday boy for the month of July! We refer to the talented, handsome and very successful singer and songwriter Jesús Navarro! Not only do we love his music and him of course, but the news that we started Julio well, gentlemen !! A thousand congratulations !! We tell you all the details here in Music News !!

Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas, whose stage name is better known as Jesús Navarro, is an incredible Mexican singer and songwriter, and is known for being current and for a long time, with a long history, the main vocalist of the Mexican pop band , which is in fact one of the most acclaimed, most listened to, and most anticipated bands for tours in Mexico and internationally, called Reik, is that yes, who does not know this wonderful Mexican artist and singer?

The vocalist of Reik, Jesús Navarro, was no more and no less than 35 years old, on July 9, and it is true that he does not appear at all, but we can only know it from the great trajectory of many successes, a lot of romance, a lot of evolution at an artistic and musical level in the life of Jesús Navarro, we love it! Those of us who have experienced their evolution since the beginning of their music, how they have handled ballads, how we cried “November without you” and how we continue to cry their reggeaton songs like “Perfecta” in collaboration with Maluma. Am I the only one who cries with all her songs? I do not think so…

Jesús Navarro has received not only the support and love of all his fans, but he has also received nominations, “Youth Award for Best Novel Song”, it is worth mentioning that Jesús Navarro has been active in Reik’s band since 2003 ! This is a clear example that your efforts will always pay off eventually, but there is no way it won’t!