Adele does not usually publish many images, but every time she does it becomes a trend

The British singer has been among the most popular characters for weeks. Is that her shocking physical transformation made fans and detractors talk about her. It all started on May 5, when Adele turned 32, and by way of celebration she shared a spectacular photo on her Instagram profile that quickly went viral. The artist, away from the stages since 2017, showed herself in a black dress and a wide smile.

Adele’s shocking physical change that went viral last May

« Thank you for the love received on my birthday. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time, ”he wrote in the post, which in a matter of hours already accumulated millions of likes. “I would like to thank all of our emergency employees and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! Really, you are our angels ”, he added. But what surprised was not the love he expressed but the more than 30 kilos less he looked. In addition, since the singer does not usually share images of her, everything she publishes becomes a trend.

In this media raid, lA British woman viralized images of her last night. The interpreter of ‘Someone Like You’ posted two photos in his account: the first one shows how everyone is in quarantine. In pajamas, without makeup and with her hair up. He is squatting and uses a handheld fan as a microphone. In the background one of his shows.

The « before »: quarantine look

But, magic happens in the second photo, when users slide the image appears with a very different look. Already made up, she wears the evening dress with transparencies that she used in a presentation during the Glastonbury Festival in 2016. “After 5 ciders ”, he wrote to title the little one“ before and after ”.

The « after »: in a dress she wore at one of her shows in 2016

But the commotion did not end in her look, it just started there … Because after a few minutes -and thousands and thousands of almost instantaneous likes- A striking comment appeared. The famous rapper Skepta –One of the most important stars of the British rap scene, with a 15-year career behind him- it seems that he was shocked with the singer’s posting and was encouraged. « You finally have your Instagram password, ha ha, » he wrote. A simple phrase, but in the code of social networks is enough sign of online flirting. She saw him amid the tide of comments and answered with the wink and tongue out emoji and a heart.

Fans went wild watching the exchange and speculation increases minute by minute.

Virtual flirting last night fuels rumors that something happens between Adele and the rapper. For the first time there was talk of a relationship between them last year, after the breakup of her marriage to Simon Konecki. Adele separated in April 2019, after seven years together.

Skepta (Shutterstock)

Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, 37, was previously linked with supermodel Naomi Campbell. But it has been a few months since the British press linked him to Adele.

Last October The Sun stated that “Adele and Skepta have been very close after both of them broke off their relationship. They have created a close bond and they definitely have a special relationship. ”

Although neither of them confirms the romance, it is known that they have known each other for years. Interestingly, both Adele and Skepta originate from Tottenham, a working-class neighborhood in north London. In 2016, the rapper told ES Magazine that they had a friendship: “Adele constantly sends me messages and keeps me up to date. He tells me how things are going ”.

The same year, the winner of 15 Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe published a photo of the artist on her social networks, writing in the title “Tottenham Boy”, a red heart emoji and the word “Konnichiwa”, in reference to the previous album by the artist. He retweeted that message, and shortly after he recounted how it had impacted him: “That day I was planning to leave the music, it was a very difficult moment. She is like the lady of Tottenham. «

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Three tips from former Adele personal trainer for a physical transformation

Adele advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their new Californian life

Why Adele’s face looks so different after her extreme weight loss