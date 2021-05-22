Another baby was abandoned in a business, this time in New York

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A customer of a check cashing store in Brooklyn (NYC) entered the business last night with a baby and then left it abandoned, said the police.

The workers of the business located in Bushwick, near the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue, they immediately called 911 and officers arrived on the scene shortly after. The boy was taken to Wyckoff Hospital, where he was reported in good health.

It was unclear how old the baby is, while police worked to locate the person who left the child and left. The incident remains under investigation and no details were provided about the sex or appearance description of that adult. No further information was available at this time, NBC News reported.

A similar situation was experienced on Wednesday across the Hudson River, in Jersey City, where a 14-year-old teenager walked into a Mexican restaurant with her newborn baby, handed her to a customer, and then ran away. Later, the police found the young mother and both she and the infant were reported in good health. The girl will be put up for adoption.

Authorities remind mothers that New York and New Jersey and many other states have a Safe Haven Law, that allows parents surrender a newborn up to 30 days old anonymously and without prosecution, in hospitals, police or fire stations, and other designated spaces. You can also leave it with someone and immediately notify the authorities of the infant’s location.