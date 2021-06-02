another avenue of funding for research

When talking about financing startups, it is common to have several concepts in mind: financing rounds, private investors, venture capital or venture capital … Now also operations such as that of the crowdfunding that are rebounding in Spain and Europe as a viable system to achieve the desired funds. The last to be crowned, the fintech Curve or the rival of Google Maps, Citymapper. In any case, now another alternative is added to the list: technological patronage to continue with industry records in 2021.

The concept with the technological surname is not far from its historical brother. It is a type of sponsorship by someone with prospects that is awarded to artists, writers or scientists. In this case it is focused on the R + D + i ecosystem and with one objective behind: to seek a process of profit for both parties, represented by companies, in which some earn funds for research and development and others tax deductions. The evolution of the patron system led by Gaius Maecenas at the end of the 1st century BC

In any case, technological patronage comes from the hand of Kaudal. A company that, after its own experience, realized that it could help the innovative ecosystem in Spain with a new way of financing little or nothing explored to date.

Technological patronage or tax deductions

Kaudal was born as a consequence of another much larger company based in the aerospace sector, also with operations in biotechnology or agrotech innovation. Within the multinational Arquimea there was a need to find solutions and ways to finance R&D projects.

It was no longer necessary to resort only to traditional instruments, state aid they also had to be included in the company’s plans.

“Kaudal, before being born as such, executes the first patronage operation with Archimea and motivated by the Ministry itself, who are the ones that ask him in some way if he can use and implement this instrument and see how it works”, Carolina Pola, Innovation Strateginst at Kaudal

It was 2014, and although the worst ravages of the financial crisis were already beginning to fade, the truth is that research funding in Spain has never had a good time. Less if it comes from the public hand. Even today, one of the biggest complaints from the research sector is that most of the R & D & I budgets remain in a drawer with no possibility of execution as they are not direct aid.

An exportable and profitable project

The first operation was in 2014, but Kaudal did not become official until 2016. Now they can talk about success in their operations: “In the last 3 years we have had our highest productivity and in that period 155 projects have been financed and the volume has been 200 million. Only in 2020 there are 75 projects and 95 million euros. We hope that 2021 will be much better, “they explain.

Focused on agrotech, engineering and aerospace, the reality is that it is the sector and the ecosystem that dictates where the project funding goes. In fact, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic has put the health sector on the table as one of the most attractive in 2020. In 2021, which has opened technological innovation projects, a certain variation in its figures is expected .

But, What is technology patronage?

They define it as a new and innovative tool. Or put another way, a collaborative financing system based on tax deductions that applies to R + D + i projects (those that are still in the research phase) and technological innovation projects (with a real application).

It is not a loan, it is not a grant, or money that goes into the capital of the company

The proposal is to take advantage of government deductions in more projects than could qualify for these grants. 25% in R + D + i and 12% in technological innovation, many companies cannot apply these deductions because they have benefits at the end of the year. “And the truth is that many companies tend to be at a loss because what they run is an expense to carry out R&D,” explains Pola. If these deductions are applied, if applicable, it would be within 5 or 7 years when they start selling, “but they may have already disappeared.”

In the case of Kaudal, they propose a private investment in which a transfer of tax deductions for research is made to a private company that does not operate in R&D because it does not want to or cannot, but that acts as a technological patron. “These will benefit from profitability based on tax deductions and the negative tax bases generated by the project they choose to invest, “they clarify. The projects that were going to be carried out yes or yes are benefited by transferring their deductions and receiving 25% of the capital research expense And in this they are clear: “It is not a loan, it is not a grant, nor money that goes into the capital of the company; it’s money that goes into the company’s accounts so that it can use it as it wants in the future.

Who are the patrons of 2021?

They are anonymous to the general public, but it could be any company in Spain that has a CIF, pay taxes and have benefits at the end of the year. Although companies in the insurance sector and minority groups predominate with little or no interest in R&D in their sector, but in others.

And one of the key questions is this: why invest in someone else’s R&D and not your own? The key is in the taxes and what they earn investing in third parties. And most likely its inability to enter an innovation program in its structure.

“Many of them do not do R&D, and if they did, it would not be possible to deduct everything they would do with technological patronage. There is the tax deduction and they also benefit from the tax bases generated by their inherited losses,” explains Pola.

Not suitable for everyone

Now Kaudal has launched an open call, through its Orbita.k program, to publicize the financing system.

However, they already warn you, it is not something that is suitable for everyone. The first problem: it is not for startups or start-ups; although they could well take it into account in the future. The tax deduction program has a minimum expenditure of 250,000 euros for R + D + i and 400,000 euros for technological innovation. That is, they already have to be companies with a certain history and work behind that are capable of keeping these figures in their accounts.

Also companies that are not in profits in their accounts and that do not receive financing for that same specific project. In any case, this is a complementary system that, although little known, can be helped by other subsidies, public or private credits and public and private financing.

