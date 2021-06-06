Another Argentine out of Roland Garros

The number of Argentine legion tennis players in Roland Garros it is getting smaller. This Thursday Facundo Bagnis said goodbye to the mythical Parisian tournament by falling defeated at the hands of German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) and 6-4, after 2 hours and 18 minutes of play.

Look also

The 31-year-old from Rosario could not advance to the stage and was left out in the second round, an instance that he still could not overcome throughout his career in any Grand Slam tournament. Despite this, and as in 2014 and 2016, the number 104 in the world was able to match his best marks within the competition that had Guillermo Vilas as the maximum champion. Now, he must try to outperform himself at the next US Open.

Look also

His defeat not only ended with the end of his participation in Roland Garros, but also indicated that only two will be the Argentines who will fight for the title of the much-valued tournament. Hours before his fall, his compatriot Federico Coria fell to the Italian Matteo Berrettini, and to this are added the casualties of Francisco Cerúndolo, Guido Pella and Juan Ignacio Londero. While Diego Schwartzman and Federico Delbonis are still in the race.

Bagnis criticized the organization: “To bring my girlfriend I say that she is from my work team” (.)

The Peque, who won his duel against the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene, will have to face the German Philipp Kohlschreiber, number 74 in the ATP ranking. While Delbo will seek a place in the second round against the Italian Fabio Fognini (29 °).

What did Bagnis say after his defeat?

At a press conference, the Argentine acknowledged that he lacked “conviction” when it came to playing and lamented: “It gives me a bit of anger, disappointment with myself, I thought I was going to perform better. The three sets were even, but in the moments in which it was necessary to play well, I did not do it, I did not have the conviction “.

In reference to his physical problems in the soleus, which he has been dragging on since May, he said: “You have to continue taking care of it because it is a very treacherous muscle,” he said.

In addition, the 31-year-old from Rosario warned about how complex it is for Argentine tennis players to move to Europe in times of covid since they have many restrictions (including two weeks of quarantine) and exploded: “This leads us to lie, to bring my girlfriend I say she is from my work team”.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE