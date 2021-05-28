Another Argentine in the crosshairs

Argentina is not only known in the tennis world for being a cradle of talents, but also for his scandals with the anti-corruption program. The ghosts of the past reappeared in 2021.

For “alleged infractions”, which in Creole is nothing more than match-fixing, Nicolas Arreche (612th in the world) was provisionally suspended, so he is prohibited from “competing or attending any tennis event” while the investigation led by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) lasts. If found guilty, he will face harsh penalties.

Look also

The one born in Chascomús on September 15, 1994 competed for the last time in April in the M15 of the City of Córdoba, in which he lost in the second round against Tomás Farjat (1,077 °) by 6-4 and 7-5. In this tournament he also played the doubles competition, another of the right-hander’s specialties, in which he fell in his first presentation with Francisco Comesaña (774 °).

Arreche, who in pairs reached 353 °, was champion in October 2019 in Tabarka, Tunisia, along with Franco Feitt. In April, his partner was suspended for life from the circuit by the ITIA after “admitting multiple cases of match-fixing between 2014 and 2018.” No Argentine had received such a sanction.

Nicolás Arreche could receive a very harsh sanction.

Look also

Another recent case was that of Nicolas Kicker: The former 78th in the world was off the court for 32 months for being lost in 2015 during the Barranquilla (Colombia) and Padova (Italy) tournaments.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE