Little by little, the world begins to reopen its doors and give way to a new normal. Cinemas are already showing how they are going to receive their customers again once those restrictions that keep them unemployed are lifted. Sports events are also slowly back in the industry, albeit with some modifications. In addition, several businesses that are related to tourism, finance and restaurants are already returning to their regular activities.

However, the fact that companies have permission to start operating again does not mean that all consumers are ready to resume their purchases. In fact, it is possible that a good part of the population will continue to follow healthy distance recommendations for a long time. This will again affect mainly small businesses. For just that reason, it’s crucial that they continue to come up with ingenious solutions to keep them alive.

Another platform to help businesses in the new normal

Faced with this need, a new project has emerged in Latin America. MiBarrio.chat is an initiative that started more than two months ago to help consumers easily find small businesses in their area. This, in order that they could be contacted quickly and intuitively, allowing economies to continue flowing even with the challenge of healthy distance. As it begins to return to the new normal, the idea continues.

This initiative creates an information catalog of various businesses throughout Latin America. Companies can register for free on the official site, while customers can consult the list at any time from the app or the web. Consumer and brand communication is not even done through this platform, but on WhatsApp. Thus, it really becomes a project that only seeks to benefit the community as a whole.

It is worth noting that neither users nor businesses should pay for the use of this site. Both registration and consultation are completely free for both parties. As the interaction between client and company is carried out through WhastApp, there is also no commission or intermediary agent in the transaction. In the end, the only ones who benefit are the community and businesses. So this is an initiative worth reviewing.

