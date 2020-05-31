LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The Governor of Kentucky deployed the National Guard and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew in hopes of avoiding a third day of protests over the deaths of Greg Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a paramedic. 26-year-old who was shot to death during a search at his home in March.

Governor Andy Beshear said he did not want to silence protesters, but decided to activate the Guard to quell the actions of “outside groups” that are “trying to create violence.”

Their action came after riots on Friday night spread through parts of downtown Louisville, causing windows to break and small fires to start. Police said six people were arrested during Friday’s protest, which started peacefully but became more destructive as the night wore on.

During the protests, a police officer was seen on camera shooting what appeared to be a carbine at a news team during a live television broadcast.

A WAVE-TV crew was on the air when reporter Kaitlin Rust was heard screaming off camera: “They shot me! They shot me!” The video shows a police officer pointing directly at the camera crew, while Rust describes the projectiles as “pellets.”

A clip of the WAVE-TV broadcast posted on Twitter racked up more than 8 million views in less than six hours, and was retweeted more than 50,000 times, including other journalists and rapper Ice-T.

Louisville Police spokeswoman Jesse Halladay apologized for the incident. Halladay said the police would review the video and “if we need to investigate by discipline, we will.”

A tense incident was recorded at the protest in downtown Denver, at the height of Broadway and Colfax Avenue and ended thus.

About 350 members of the National Guard will be dispatched to Louisville to assist police on Saturday afternoon.

The Louisville protests were sparked after Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend’s 911 call spread on March 13, moments after a narcotics detective allegedly shot him eight times after breaking down his front door.

No drugs were found in his home.

On the call, Walker can be heard crying and saying Taylor’s name. “Someone kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” Walker tells an operator. He said Taylor was on the ground and shot in the stomach.

Telemundo Arizona.

“There’s blood, OMG,” he says during the two-minute call. Later it hangs up to the operator, who tried to call you back but got no answer.

Attention to Taylor’s death has escalated after her family sued the police department earlier this month. The case has drawn national headlines along with the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in a Georgia neighborhood in February.

Prosecutors last week dropped an attempted murder charge against Walker for shooting an officer who entered the department. Also last week, the Louisville Police Chief announced his retirement and the Mayor changed the policies for seeking police orders.

Walker told police investigators that he could hear beatings on the night of the shooting, but did not hear police announce. He said he was “scared to death” so he grabbed his gun and when they broke down the door, he fired a shot. He said his intention was to fire a warning shot towards the ground.

The president is engaged in a war with the social network, which tries to limit the spread of false news. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com

Prosecutors said last week that after police shot the apartment, they withdrew from the area and that’s when Walker called 911.

Federal and state officials are reviewing the police department’s internal investigation into the shooting, which was completed last week.

Taylor’s death has captured national headlines along with the February killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck during several minutes while pleading for air.

.